The Tesla Model 3's 'Track Mode V2' OTA Update Is Great News for Your Lap Times

When most people hear the term "electric car," the thought of a humble Nissan Leaf might come to mind. Put that person in the passenger seat of a Tesla Model 3 Performance, though, and their opinion of an EV's capability can flip like a light switch. Tesla knows this, and it has worked hard to launch performance variants of its all-electric vehicle lineup. Now, a new over-the-air (OTA) update for the Tesla Model 3 will enable Track Mode v2—a feature that further pushes the Model 3's limits by allowing owners to individually tune the driving experience of their cars.

You might already be familiar with Tesla's "Track Mode." The automaker first announced the feature last year as a perk for its top-tier Model 3 Performance, showing that an electric car on the track can be just as enjoyable as its gasoline-powered counterpart. Tesla's newest iteration of the tech will improve upon its initial track-focused handling package, enabling owners to make a plethora of tweaks and adjustments to the powertrain and brakes.

Like all features in the Model 3, drivers must enable Track Mode from the car's center-mounted touchscreen. Once enabled, the display changes to show more in-depth information about the car, including temperature status of the tires, brakes, powertrain, and battery, plus an accelerometer that plots historic g-force readings.

The same screen also permits customization to the driving style of the car, beginning with how power is distributed. The factory 50-50 power balance can be swapped in favor of full rear-wheel-drive, front-wheel-drive, or any combination in-between. Regenerative braking is also customizable, meaning that the artificial braking can be welcomed or neutered at the touch of a simple slider.