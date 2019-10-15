Tesla Sentry Mode Records Man Who Went out of His Way to Vandalize Model 3

Have you ever come out of the supermarket to find your car equipped with a fresh door ding? Or perhaps you're getting ready to leave the parking lot at work and discover a brand new dent in the corner of your bumper thanks to a careless driver. Either situation makes your heart sink knowing that someone was wreckless enough to damage your car and not say a word. But what would you do if you could not only see exactly who damaged your car, but how they did it?

Meet Godwin Leung, a Canadian Tesla owner who happened to find himself in this very scenario. After leaving his Tesla Model 3 in a Park and Ride lot last weekend while he attended a football game, Leung returned to find brand new scratches along the side of his car.

Many people who find themselves in this kind of scenario would spend time wondering if some person had rubbed against their car and scratched the paint by accident, or if someone actually had malicious intent of damaging their vehicle for some reason. In Leung's case, it was the latter, and it was all caught on film.