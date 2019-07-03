No, a Tesla Model 3 on Slick Tires Didn't Break EV Lap Record at Laguna Seca

A modified Tesla Model 3 Performance has made news across the internet for supposedly breaking Laguna Seca's sedan lap record, allegedly usurping the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 while setting a new electric vehicle record in the process. But is the Tesla actually a new record-holder? For three critical reasons, nope.

EV blog Teslarati proclaimed Tuesday that an upgraded Model 3 Performance "shatters [sic] all-time EV lap record at Laguna Seca" with a time of 1:37.5 around the famous California circuit. This time is 0.040 faster than the XE SV Project 8's time. The Tesla in question was modified by Mountain Pass Performance with in-house improvements to its suspension geometry, adjustable coilovers, bigger brakes, and outsourced components like lightweight wheels and a Maier lip and spoiler.

MPP fielded its official driver Sasha Anis to demonstrate what a Model 3 Performance equipped with these mods could do, and Anis delivered, slapping a stellar time on the table at the "Tesla Corsa" track event this past Friday.