Watch a Tesla Model 3 Take Its First Fully Autonomous Drive on Public Roads

Tesla released a video of its Model 3 sedan taking a fully autonomous drive in sunny California, following its "Autonomy Investor Day" presentation on Monday afternoon. Of course, a human was sitting behind the wheel for safety reasons.

The nearly two-minute-long video begins with the safety human confirming the planned route via the Model 3's column stalks. Next, Navigate on Autopilot takes over, controlling the vehicle's steering, acceleration, braking, and signaling without any driver input. The vehicle completes the course and ends by putting itself in park. Once it's all said and done, the driver exits the vehicle without having to touch the steering wheel in a controlling manner a single time over the course of the drive.