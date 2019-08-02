Finnish Tesla Model 3 Inspection Reveals Soft, Thin, Under-Spec Paint

The inspection took place in the presence of Savolainen, another disgruntled Finnish Tesla owner, their lawyers and representatives of both Tesla and the local importer. The inspection report [available here in Finnish] noted stone chips on "the rear of the fender arches, the skirtings, the lower parts of the doors and the front... and the rear of the rear wheel arches," as well as incomplete paint in interior areas around "the front and rear hinges, from the underside of the doors, the A and B pillars" and elsewhere. The report also calls the fitting of doors and hatches "inadequate," noting that poor fit contributed to paint wearing away from the door openings. The inspector also noted that the way the Model 3's wheels protrude from the wheel arch, as well as the lack of mudflaps, contributed to the rock chip damage to Savolainen's car.

Using a standard hardness test known as Wolff-Wilborn pencil scratch test, the inspector rated his Model 3's paint hardness as "F," which is several levels softer than the 2H-3H level that is standard for many vehicle brands. In addition to being softer than typical car paint, Savolainen's Model 3 was also found to have much thinner paint than the standard 110-150 microns, averaging 106 microns but measuring in the low 70 micron range in several areas. In the areas with the most rock chipping, particularly the lower rear flanks of the car, paint thickness was "well below the lower tolerance range given by the manufacturer" according to the inspection report. Though Tesla's specs were not disclosed, paint on the bottom of the left and right rear doors measured just 72 microns while the bottom of the left and right front doors measured 71 and 74 microns respectively.

The inspector ultimately answered the questions that prompted the inspection in unequivocal terms. On the question of deviations in the thickness, hardness and coverage of the paint he noted [via Google Translate]: