Biohacking Tesla Model 3 Owner Implants Lego-Sized Keycard Chip Into Her Arm

Amie says that although her implant is quite functional, its range is limited to about one inch, meaning that in order to start the car, her forearm needs to be quite close to the center console for the car's sensors to interact with the implant. So while it's definitely usable (and has an underlying cool factor), most people will probably forego having their key card embedded in their arm and just use the Tesla app which connects to the car over Bluetooth when using a paired phone.

There's also no worry about having an MRI done with the implant. Vivokey references a document from implant reseller Dangerous Things to address the question of implant safety while having the procedure which states that its implants are safe for use in imaging machines that use magnets with a strength rating below 7-Tesla (70,000 gauss). For reference, a typical MRI in use today has between 1.5 and 3.0-T.

And, in case you're looking for a bit more in-depth technical knowledge about the process, Amie also documented her progress and findings on Hackaday.