Watch a Tesla Model 3 Get Crash-Tested to Smithereens, Score Five-Star Safety Rating

The Tesla Model 3 is just beginning to take on the European market, and to make sure it’s safe for the roads across the pond, the region's collision safety advocates, the Euro NCAP, recently put the electric vehicle through a series of rigorous tests.

Handily, the Tesla Model 3 earned a five-star rating for overall crashworthiness throughout all of Euro NCAP’s testing. That’s all down to the car’s integral design where engineers make the passenger cell incredibly strong and safe, not just in an effort to keep occupants out of harm’s way, but to also protect the battery pack which sits in the floorboard. The same design elements are passed on from the Model S to the Model 3.

Euro NCAP is one of the toughest critics for collision safety in all of the automotive industry and it’s essentially Europe’s regulatory version of our National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.