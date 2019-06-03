America Still Hasn't Crash Tested the Jeep Wrangler After One-Star Safety Ratings Abroad

Safety has never been the Jeep Wrangler’s raison d'être, that much is true. As the automotive world adopts multi-stage passive and active protection systems, the Wrangler rides among us as a relic of the Second World War that's both a target of fervent obsession and the bearer of a fresh one-star safety rating from regulators in Australia last month, who join their counterparts in Europe in calling out the JL Wrangler as a dangerous anachronism. And what about the United States? More than a year after Jeep launched the new JL Wrangler, the United States has yet to crash test one of its proudest exports. Surprised? Did you think every car had to be crash tested before going on sale, or within a certain time thereafter? That's not the case—and as we found out after talking to Jeep, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Wrangler doesn't appear to be on the docket anytime soon. Last year, just as the new JL Wrangler was hitting dealerships, Euro NCAP—Europe’s version of the IIHS and NHSTA—delivered a critical report on its overall safety, handing it just a single star out of five after it was tested against the continent's strict standards. "Dummy readings, together with the penalty applied for [an as tested] unstable bodyshell, resulted in protection of the driver chest being rated as weak," part of Euro NCAP’s report concerning adult protection states. "In the full-width rigid barrier test, dummy readings of chest compression showed marginal protection of the driver chest." Boiled down, there's a significant chance of injury for an adult in a crash.

The agency also dinged the JL Wrangler over its lack of standard passive safety systems including automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and hood airbags for pedestrians. Pedestrian safety was actually one of the Wrangler’s biggest issues, with Euro NCAP declaring that "the protection provided by the bonnet to the head of a struck pedestrian was predominantly poor or adequate. The bumper provided good protection to pedestrians' legs while protection of the pelvis was mixed." Australia and New Zealand’s ANCAP—the counterpart to Europe’s NCAP—likewise found the updated Jeep Wrangler wanting in terms of safety last month. Again, based on a five-star metric, ANCAP sided with Euro NCAP to give the Wrangler a single solitary star citing poor pedestrian, occupant, and rollover protection, and the lack of advanced safety systems. The list of grievances is quite similar. Still, it's worth noting that both agencies found the truck exceeds the standard for side-impact crashes. Each gave the Wrangler top marks in that category. But in the year-plus that the new JL Wrangler has been on sale, neither the IIHS (which is an independent non-profit, not a federal agency) nor the NHTSA have fully assessed the Wrangler’s safety. And neither are mandated by law to do so, because there's no statute stating that crash tests have to occur before a new vehicle is available to consumers. In fact, the tests and ratings provided by the IIHS and NHTSA go “beyond what is required by federal law,” according to an NHTSA statement. Jeep launched the new Wrangler at the end of 2017, with 2018 model year sales commencing soon after. The only piece of safety information the public’s been privy to is the Wrangler’s rollover protection rating, three out of five stars. That’s it. For comparison, the popular Honda Accord debuted its next generation around the same time as a 2018 car, and the NHSTA has already delivered a 5-star rating in a battery of tests. When The Drive recognized that the new Jeep Wrangler still hasn’t been subjected to a full assessment by either agency, we reached out to the IIHS, NHSTA, and Jeep for comment on the lack of safety testing data. Jeep’s spokesperson said the company wasn't aware of any future tests planned by either group, adding that it probably wouldn't know regardless because “[the NHSTA and IIHS] make their own schedules.”

