AEV Brute: The Original Jeep Wrangler Pickup Truck Waves Goodbye at Easter Jeep Safari

Before the return of the Jeep Gladiator pickup truck for the 2020 model year, aftermarket outfitter American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) had already made its own truck—and a very good looking one, at that. Called the Brute, it was the original Wrangler-based pickup truck, and even though the Gladiator is now stealing the limelight, the Brute has withstood the test of the time and is still the cool kid on the block.

I recently witnessed an AEV Brute tackling trails at this year's Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, which had been brought out by BFGoodrich to test the latest KM3 Mud Terrain tires. And I must admit, even with some of Jeep's own corporate Easter creations roaming around the small Utah town, the AEV Brute still got a fair share of attention from passersby.