Arizona Couple Somehow Survives Rolling Jeep Wrangler Down 80-Foot Cliff

A husband and wife from Glendale, Arizona are lucky to be alive after tumbling down an 80-foot cliff in their Jeep Wrangler last Thursday.

According to AZfamily, Shanelle Bates and Matthew Kunowski rented a cabin in the Tonto National Forest north of Lake Roosevelt and planned to have a relaxing long weekend with their dog. On a shopping trip for supplies, the couple drove their lifted Wrangler Rubicon up Forest Service Road 512. On the way back, however, disaster struck. It isn't completely clear how it happened but Bates says her husband was driving on the dark, dirt road when he "looked away for a split second." Next thing she knew, the Jeep was rolling down the cliff.

"I've had that dream since I was a little girl, falling off a cliff like that. And when it starts to happen, I couldn't tell if it was real," Bates said. "I thought I was dreaming again."