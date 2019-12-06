Team O'Neil Rally School Finds the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Makes for a Terrible Rally Car

It's common knowledge that the Jeep Wrangler is more or less the best off-roader straight from a dealership in America (sorry, Suzuki Jimny). But when the going gets fast, tight, and technical, how does America's off-road star handle a vigorous thrashing on a rally stage? According to New Hampshire's Team O'Neil Rally School, which gave a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon (JL) its trial in the school's Will It Rally? video series, not so well.

First off, Team O'Neil didn't stick any old schmuck into the driver's seat to reach that verdict, rather, it employed one of its instructors and semi-professional racer Wyatt Knox. For the JL's evaluation, Knox took it onto a 1.25-mile leg of Team O'Neil's rally compound, deactivated the Jeep's traction control and disabled both its anti-lock brakes and stability control to make it more predictable and really ring the heck out of it. But despite a brave performance by Knox, who is pushing the JL to visibly uncomfortable speeds in a few sections, the Jeep still took 2:53 to complete the course.

That makes it some 39 seconds slower in similar conditions than a Subaru WRX, around 16 seconds slower than a Toyota Corolla, and even eight seconds behind a Chevy Astro van (Sabine Schmitz would be proud).