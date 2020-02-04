Alaska Off-Roaders Save Jeep Wrangler From Sinking to Bottom of Frozen Lake

Four-wheeling near the Arctic Circle is, in some ways, more complicated than anywhere else on Earth. For example, you don't have to worry about tip-toeing around glaciers or falling through a frozen lake when taking on Moab's famous trails. Even for locals, it gets tricky from time to time. As proof, take Josh Tills and his 2005 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, which was recently recovered from an icy near-death experience at Knik Glacier, about 50 miles east of Anchorage, Alaska.

Tills and his girlfriend were traveling with an off-road convoy of 30 to 40 vehicles on Jan. 26 when the catastrophe happened, according to Anchorage Daily News. They had met up in the Jim Creek parking lot and headed for the nearby frozen lake, after which the group split in several directions. Tills saw a few off-roaders drive near the glacier so he followed suit, with his trusty Jeep plugging along the deceivingly thin ice.

It was then that a loud noise signaled trouble. Tills surveyed the area, only to find the ice cracking and his Wrangler sinking. At this point, his rear windows were letting in water; the temperature outside was 20 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.

He and his girlfriend were able to escape from the plunging 4x4, though it looked as if the rig's fate was sealed. Underneath them was an almost-unbelievable 600 feet of water to the lake bottom, where the Jeep seemed to surely be headed. There were only about four inches of ice where the vehicle fell through; 12 to 15 inches is typically considered safe to cross.