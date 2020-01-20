New Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator North Edition Aim to Make Your Winter Commute Less Miserable

Jeep is known, of course, for its vehicles' off-road ability—whether it be dirt, sand, or snow, four-wheelers like the Wrangler and Gladiator have no problems traversing through a bit of tough terrain. That said, no one's going to turn the brand away from building a range that's a good deal more comfortable in inclement weather, and that's exactly what Jeep has done with its new North Edition variants. Essentially, these pack a host of cold-weather goodies to make winter driving less of a pain.

All Jeep models will eventually be available to order with the package, which will be an add-on to certain trim levels instead of a standalone trim itself. The Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee can all be upgraded with the cold weather equipment—the Renegade is coming later. Jeep vehicles equipped with the package will come with winter performance tires, remote start, all-weather floormats, an 8.4-inch touchscreen running Uconnect infotainment, tow hooks, a heated steering wheel, and heated seats.

Since most Jeeps are more than capable of handling winter road conditions, the North Edition package is more about increasing comfort and making cold-weather driving more enjoyable. The head of Jeep Brand for FCA North America, Jim Morrison, said the following in a statement: “Every Jeep 4x4 is engineered to easily tackle winter, and our new North Editions add features and technology to make winter driving even more of a pleasure.”

The Jeep North Editions aren’t FCA’s first foray into making cold-weather-ready versions of its vehicles. Last year, Ram released a North Edition of the new 1500 pickup truck that featured many of the same convenience options that the Jeep package does. Pricing for Jeep North Edition models starts at $29,755 before destination for the Cherokee Latitude and range up to $44,465 for the Wrangler Sahara. North Edition Jeeps can be ordered through local dealers now, but the Renegade won’t be available with the package until March 2020.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com