Jeep Developing Ultra-Compact, Possibly Electric Suzuki Jimny Rival for 2022: Report

The miniature Jeep could reportedly measure just 13 feet long and use a Groupe PSA-derived platform.

By Chris Tsui
2020 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon
FCA US LLC

With help stemming from parent company Fiat Chrysler's planned merger with Groupe PSA, Jeep may introduce an "ultra-compact," possibly electric Suzuki Jimny rival in 2022. Jeep's European marketing boss, Marco Pigozzi, recently told Auto Express that the miniature Jeep would be able to tackle the daily commute as well as the off-road stuff the company is famous for.

"The car will be able to be used as a badass Jeep, but it has also been designed to be used every day," said Pigozzi. FCA's Jimny rival will reportedly measure about 13 feet long, which is larger than the 10.8-foot Suzuki but still nearly six percent shorter than the current two-door Wrangler.

Able to be classed as a Kei car in its most modest 660cc form, the Suzuki Jimny is a shrunken, cheap, and very cheerful take on the whole Land Rover Defender, Mercedes G-Wagen concept. 

Suzuki

Suzuki Jimny

When the publication asked whether or not Jeep's answer to the little Suzuki would follow in the Europe-only Renegade and Compass PHEVs footsteps by offering some sort of hybrid or electric drivetrain, Pigozzi replied, "We have the capability to deliver the electrification we need."

The report goes on to speculate that the entry-level Jeep could use PSA-derived architecture, pointing to a modified variant of that company's Common Modular Platform that underpins subcompacts like the Peugeot 208 and Opel's Corsa.

We've reached out to FCA for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

