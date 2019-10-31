Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French PSA Groupe Announce Merger Plans

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ hunt for a new corporate partner has apparently come to an end. The Auburn Hills-based automaker and Peugeot's parent company, Groupe PSA, have announced plans to merge. The combined company would be the fourth largest automaker group in the world in terms of overall sales.

According to reports, the two companies began entertaining the idea of joining forces earlier this week, before publicly acknowledging the talks yesterday. Earlier today, the companies announced plans for a 50-50 joint shareholder-owned merger.

According to press releases from both companies, the group's assets and holdings would be divided equally, resulting in annual cost savings of approximately $4.13 billion, without plant closures. The collaboration is said to combine resources at both firms to aid each other in broadening their market reach.

The partnership would also unify research and development efforts while strengthening the presence of both automakers in all market segments, including luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger cars, as well as in crossovers, SUVs, light-duty trucks, and commercial vehicles. The ownership of automotive technology firms Faurecia of Groupe PSA and Comau of FCA would also be divided.