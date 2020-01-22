Watch These Icelandic Off-Roaders Use a Genius Strap System to Recover a Sunken Dodge Ram

Even seasoned off-roaders can sometimes run into deep trouble, ending up with a stuck truck, and occasionally even a ton of money in repairs. Popular locales like Moab are no strangers to such cases, but things truly get hairy when you're somewhere a bit more remote—like one of Iceland's many frozen lakes. One Dodge Ram driver found this out first-hand when he was traveling atop a sea of frozen water in the frigid country, only to find over half of his beefed-up snow crawler sunken with what looked to be no way out.

A video of the ordeal was posted to Facebook once a group of four-wheelers attempted to recover the heavy-duty pickup. In total, there look to be nine vehicles in total including several Toyota Land Cruisers, a Toyota Tacoma, and a Ford F-350 dually on 46-inch tires and sporting some serious off-roading equipment.