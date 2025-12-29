Lost Ford Probe IV Concept Surfaces on Facebook Marketplace

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

You find some pretty fascinating things on Facebook Marketplace. One that surfaced recently, via Ford Authority, was a Ford Probe IV concept car from 1983, reportedly one of two built. The other chassis currently resides at the Petersen Museum, but this one was rediscovered not long ago, per the listing, prompting the owner to take offers on it via Facebook without an asking price mentioned.

Ford introduced the first Probe concept in 1979. Built by Ghia, it had a wedge shape constructed on the automaker’s Fox platform. The idea, which was still novel at the time, was to imbue an economy car with supercar-like proportions to reduce wind resistance and therefore increase fuel economy. The Probe II and III concepts emerged in the years that followed, with the Probe III’s general design heavily inspiring the Ford Sierra/Merkur XR4Ti. Unfortunately, the only surviving Probe I burned away in a trailer fire in 2024.

By the time Ford got to the Probe IV, Ghia had shaved its drag coefficient down to .15—a remarkably low figure that far beats any modern passenger car, and is proudly advertised via a decal on the car’s rear deck. Of course, the Probe IV had it easy, being purely designed to slice through the air without consideration for safety or production. It also didn’t have a powertrain or steering, which unfortunately reduces this concept to an art piece rather than a functional vehicle.

1983 Ford Probe IV. Ford

But what an art piece it is. The Probe V that came in 1985 was even more radical, like a hovercraft that glided along the road surface, and I’ve always felt that the eventual Probe production car looks better than anyone ever gave it credit for. But this Probe IV was the best-looking of the lot.

I’m a sucker for triangular headlights on a long, sloping hood, and the way the side windows extend past the belt line is really cool. It reminds me of BMW’s recent Neue Klasse concepts, or the original proposal for the Chevy Volt, and I’ve always wished someone could find a way to bring such a feature to production while preserving passenger safety. The taillights, partially obscured by bodywork strakes, are a lovely ’80s touch, too.

Facebook Marketplace

Without an engine, this Probe IV is built atop a wood frame with steel subframes in the front and rear. Being as old as it is, the seller mentions a number of missing components and blemishes, including a lost wheel cover, side mirrors, and a collapsed rear glass area that will need mending.

Hopefully, someone comes to the rescue for a reasonable price. This Probe series kick-started what I consider to be a landmark run of inspirational concepts from the Blue Oval, for those of us who can remember a time when Ford was about more than pickup trucks. It should be preserved, even if—and perhaps especially because—the brand itself has moved on.

Facebook Marketplace

Got tips on any other lost concept cars? Email the author at adam.ismail@thedrive.com