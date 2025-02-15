Forgotten Ford V8 Sport Trac Concept From 2005 Just Surfaced for Sale in Perfect Condition

The Ford Explorer Sport Trac, a smallish truck based on the Blue Oval’s popular SUV, came out right around the time four-door pickups were gaining popularity as daily drivers. But it almost re-introduced the world to high-horsepower performance pickups with a supercharged V8 variant. Unfortunately, only one true SVT Sport Trac was made, as a concept. But it still exists. And in fact, it just popped up for sale on Facebook.

Recently posted to the Low Miles No Miles group is the Ford Sport Trac Adrenalin, VIN 20050001. Ford unveiled its concept at the 2005 New York Auto Show, dubbing it the “world’s first high-performance sport utility truck.”

This isn’t one of the Adrenalin trim-level Sport Trac Explorers we got in the 2000s, which had a mild appearance package. This is the original SVT concept truck, that was supposed to be an actual performer with a supercharged V8.

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

“We’re looking to take Ford performance to an entirely new market segment with the Sport Trac Adrenalin,” then-FoMoCo VP and Ford Division President Steve Lyons said in a press release back in 2005. “Adrenalin is designed to offer a unique combination of performance and functionality never before offered in the ‘go-fast’ market.”

The intent was to have the Adrenalin enter production in 2007, but we know where intentions can sometimes lead. In this case, the road went fast nowhere. Ford underwent restructuring and canceled the Adrenalin hi-po pickup in the process. Throw in the Great Recession, and whatever hopeful production pulse remained ultimately flatlined.

Teddy Pieper / RM Auctions

An Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin did ultimately hit dealerships, but by the time it went to production, it only had a few decorative bits hinting at the ground effects you can see on the concept. The supercharged truck concept itself, however, turns out to have been well-traveled, at least around the auction circuit. I found the vehicle was listed on RM Sotheby’s in 2010 and 2014, followed by a 2020 auction via Barrett-Jackson. And its hammer prices have been all over the place: $57,750 (2010), $173,250 (2014), $55,000 (2020), and now it is offered at $135,000.

The current seller Jeff Schembri was, in fact, the Barrett-Jackson winner. In a phone call with The Drive, Schembri explained that he’d wanted the Adrenalin since its reveal. When the model was canceled, however, he built his version, getting an Explorer Sport Trac with the Adrenalin package and then supercharging it and adding some decorative touches. He sold that vehicle last month, but sent us some pictures—it actually came out looking pretty cool.

Jeff Schembri

As for the factory concept truck, Schembri has taken that truck to local shows, but the reality is his dream truck has become a huge stressor.

“I’m scared to drive it,” Schembri said. “It’s not legal to, and I’m just afraid of anything happening to it. Hopefully, I can find a buyer with a garage or museum, someone who will treasure it because it’s amazing. It’s a cool piece of SVT history.”

Jeff Schembri

The vehicle is located in southeast Michigan and offered with a bill of sale. Schembri says that the truck is being sold as is. There is no certificate of authenticity. “I didn’t get any documents like that,” he said. “But you can tell is the real deal. There are plugs to connect it to the turntable and other switches. Underneath the hood is a plaque that states it’s a prototype built by Ford Motor Company.”

The Adrenalin concept was a mashup of the SVT F-150 Lightning and Explorer Sport Trac, which Ford debuted its second-gen (and last) model just a couple of months prior. The Adrenalin was outfitted with a supercharged 4.6-liter V8 that produced 390 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque. Its six-speed automatic was also the first-ever for an SVT vehicle. With an all-wheel-drive configuration (with a 60/40-split rear bias), the Adrenalin concept had an SVT-tuned fully independent suspension and an estimated 6,000-pound towing capacity.

Size-wise, the concept was almost five inches longer and two inches wider than the Explorer Sport Trac. Even though equipped with the four-foot box, Ford said the Adrenalin offered 30 percent more cargo space due to its taller and wider bed.

CarsWp.com

The Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin we did end up getting featured blacked-out elements similar to the concept as well as fender vents, integrated running boards, and 20-inch wheels. Still, exterior add-ons didn’t look as sleek as the concept and there was no supercharged V8 included. Womp womp.

Or, if you’re expecting a really nice tax refund, get the real thing. The one and only real thing. Note that it’s not street legal, so you would be dropping 100-plus grand on a garage ornament, as one commenter put it. But it’d be your garage ornament.

Got any sport-truck or classic concept car insights? Hit us up at tips@thedrive.com.