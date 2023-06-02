2023 Ford F-150 With 5.0L V8 Gets New 700-HP Performance Kit From the Factory

Street trucks had their heyday in the '90s and '00s, but that doesn't mean they're any less cool in 2023. Baja runners and pavement pounders can certainly coexist, and to prove it, Ford Performance is dropping what it calls the FP700 pack for 2021-2023 Ford F-150s. The important takeaway is that it's available exclusively for trucks with the 5.0-liter V8, and thanks to a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger, power is boosted to 700 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Yowza.

What makes it even better is that Ford will fit this package on single cabs, extended cabs, and crew cabs. They can also be rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, which opens up a world of mod possibilities. The 8-feet bed is excluded, as is the ProPower Onboard mobile inverter, but the FP700 can be fitted to most F-150 trims including the XL, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum.

Ford Performance

Ford is selling the package with two unique appearance schemes, called the Bronze Edition and Black Edition. You can guess which color each one features more of, but they both get the Whipple blower, a rear lowering kit, Ford Performance carpeted floor mats, 22- by 9.5-inch wheels, painted tailgate lettering, and a black grille. It doesn't really matter what tires they wear because all that power is sure to shred 'em in a hurry.

Ford Performance-approved dealers can add on lots of optional extras including a sport exhaust with a side exit, a tailgate spoiler, and more. I think you should be legally obligated to install the side pipe, but that's just me. I'm not crazy about the wheels—I'd go for something with more sidewall and, uh, maybe less tread... for traction purposes.

I can already hear the people saying, "This is what the new Lightning should've been!" You know, maybe you're right. I miss the old trucks too. But this FP700 pack essentially gives you a new throwback-style Lightning by a different name and it comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty. It's all CARB legal so no matter where you live, you can drive a new F-150 that's boosted to the high heavens for $12,350 plus the price of a truck.