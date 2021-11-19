Your Ford F-150 Accessories Will Fit on the Lightning

A lot of folks are under the impression that the Ford F-150 Lightning is virtually the same as the gas truck, just with a battery and electric motors. That's definitely not the case, as the truck's Chief Engineer Linda Zhang explained to The Drive at this week's Los Angeles Auto Show. It's got an independent rear suspension, for starters, and the frame had to be heavily reworked to accommodate for electrification.

Luckily, though, the Lightning will still fit accessories intended for the traditional half-ton F-Series. Obviously I'm not talking about exhaust systems or superchargers; instead, think of camper shells and bed racks, liners, and other pricey equipment that so many current F-150 owners already have. This was a tough task for the electric truck, Zhang admitted, but her team of Ford engineers was able to exactly replicate the bed's interior and top rails. This may seem small but it allows for total transferability of gear, simplifying the process for those transitioning to the EV.