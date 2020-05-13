This Bullitt-Tribute Ford F700 Dump Truck Would've Made For a Very Different Chase Scene

Steve McQueen was a car man. He loved his Ford Mustang that starred in the film Bullitt, and he had a healthy collection of other fast rides that backed up his reputation as the "King of Cool." That said, he likely never thought of owning a Ford F700 dump truck made in the same dark-green scheme as the aforementioned 'Stang. Maybe he should've, though, because this workhorse is undeniably sweet, if a bit niche.

I'm admittedly partial to old dump trucks—have a look at my personal F600 from 1966. And since I spend too many hours every week perusing Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace for yet another commercial vehicle, I can tell you there aren't many as nice as this one. Especially after 28 years, very few escape the fate of ungodly hard work and less-than-meticulous maintenance. This Ford, however, was well-kept by the United States Army and currently has just 24,800 miles on the odometer.