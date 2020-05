Cummins-Swapped 1949 Dodge Power Wagon Restomod Merges Old Glory With New Tech

Vintage vehicles have an almost mystical power to bring eras you never experienced back to life—there's simply no substitute for the way they look, vibrate, or even smell. At the same time, their old-school engineering can't compete with the utility of modern tech; flathead engines can't deliver the 1,000 pound-feet of torque or fuel mileage that a modern Cummins turbodiesel can, and you can't Hey Siri your favorite album into an AM radio. But if you have the wherewithal, you can bring both together in a single, scintillating package, like Legacy Classic Trucks has done with its resto-modded 1949 Dodge Power Wagon.