The Ford Transit Van Gets Hotter With New Rally-Inspired Body Kit, Custom Colors

MS-RT is a company formed by WRC champion M-Sport's Malcolm Wilson and British vehicle specialists Van Sport. The team has been tweaking Ford vans since day one, and Wednesday, it announced that its rally-inspired conversions of Transit Custom and Transit Connect vans will be available directly from Ford Transit Centres in selected European markets. Namely, sales will start from September in France, Hungary, The Netherlands, Norway, Romania and the United Kingdom.

Inspired by the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Fiesta WRC car, these peppy Transits come in bright colors with the full body kits while retaining all the functionality of the standard vehicles with a full Ford warranty. Now, all those close enough to one of these dealers have to decide is which color to go for. In addition to the standard range, the MS-RT Transit Custom can also be finished in any color from Ford’s Special Vehicle Operations range.