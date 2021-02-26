Here’s How Brand New Ford Escort-Inspired Rally Classics Are Being Made in Wales

All-wheel drive ultimately took over the World Rally Championship following Lancia's famous victory with the still rear-drive 037 in 1983, yet long before all that, rally stages were dominated by Ford U.K.'s Mark I and Mark II Escorts, especially in Great Britain. These wide-arched lightweights packed twin-cam engines thanks to Cosworth, and the few originals that survived the last half a century demand high sums among collectors in both the early RS1600 and RS1800 forms, or the later RS2000 tune. Let's not forget about the road-spec Escort Mexicos either.

Luckily, those looking for a brand new Mark I or Mark II Escort on the faster side don't have to go through a full restoration and conversion any more. Welsh rally parts company Motorsport Tools came up with a fully configurable offer built around freshly made bodyshells by Magnum Classic Car Panels based in Rochdale, Greater Manchester. Available in both left- and right-hand-drive as well as a kit, these MST MK2s (and upcoming MK1s) are classified as new cars under the United Kingdom's Individual Vehicle Approval scheme. MST says they can build up to 12 a year, which is more generous than Cyan Racing's output of ten Volvo P1800 Cyans per annum.