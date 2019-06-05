81-Year-Old Florida Man Uses Gun to Settle Parking Space Dispute, Opens Fire on Police
The gunman here was a former school board member—just the kind of guy you want overseeing your kids.
Police have reportedly arrested an 81-year-old Florida man following a shooting spree that started during a quibble over a parking space.
According to International Business Times, Solomon Stinson, once a member of the Miami-Dade County school board, was looking for a parking space outside a movie theater in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Stinson and another unnamed individual were reportedly trying to get the same parking space when an argument broke out, to which Stinson's alleged solution was lethal force. He supposedly drew a gun and fired into the other party's car, shattering their rear window before speeding off.
Stinson reportedly continued to fire at random as he drove down the road and was spotted doing so by an officer of the Pembroke Pines Police Department. The officer commenced a chase, which was temporarily halted when Stinson stopped his vehicle, got out, and allegedly fired at the police, who returned fire. Stinson then allegedly reentered his vehicle and attempted to escape, but lost control of his vehicle, crashing it. Police reportedly caught Stinson when he tried to flee on foot, arresting him.
Stinson reportedly has yet to be charged while police investigate the incident. No injuries or fatalities have seemed to result from the incident, which is reportedly not the first in which Stinson was involved. He was once convicted of aggravated assault in Miramar, Florida after pulling a gun on a woman who approached his vehicle.
Given Stinson's criminal record, it may be fair to say he has demonstrated himself incapable of safely owning a vehicle or a firearm.
