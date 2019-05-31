Watch This: Crazy PIT Maneuver Brings Police Chase in Los Angeles to a Dramatic End

If World’s Wildest Police Videos was still airing with former sheriff John Bunnell presenting, this latest chase through Los Angeles would surely make the cut. LA is known as the high-speed police chase capital of the world, where they are pretty much a daily occurrence. This one, however, came to a really dramatic end thanks to LA’s finest and its perfection of the famous PIT maneuver.

The PIT maneuver, or Pursuit Intervention Technique, also known as the Pursuit Immobilization Technique, among other terminologies, describes the use of force by a squad car utilizing its push bar to ram a suspect’s vehicle at a low speed to bring the car to a stop in the safest way possible. This could mean nudging the car at one of the rear-three-quarter sections to cause the suspect vehicle to spin out, or like in this chase, t-boning the car until it’s disabled. At that point, it’s within police training protocol to then box the vehicle in to prevent the suspect from driving off and escaping.

Local news outlets reported that a stolen SUV led police on a long-winded chase through the City of Angels, Thursday afternoon. During the pursuit, the driver reportedly taunted the police on numerous occasions, stopped on the 110 Freeway several times, and then drove off before authorities could apprehend him.