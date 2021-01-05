Singer Finally Did a Safari Porsche 911 and It's as Perfect as You'd Expect

Prepare to feel poor all over again, because the California-based Porsche 911 restoration gods at Singer have unveiled their latest creation: The ACS, which is basically its take on the 911 Safari. Provided you're familiar with the firm's previous work, the ACS (short for All-terrain Competition Study) is exactly what you'd expect a Singer Safari 911 to be like. An absolute weapon of beauty.

The ACS is based on a 964 from 1990 and was built upon request of an anonymous, "existing, long-term, special" Singer client who wanted an air-cooled 911 that could "compete in off-road racing and demonstrate all-terrain exploration capabilities." It doesn't sound like those intentions are an aspirational cover for "keep it in a temperature-controlled garage for the next 50 years" either because this well-heeled off-road enthusiast has apparently purchased two—the white one seen here for "desert rallying" and another in red for "high-speed, high-grip tarmac events." Now that's a person who is very much living its best life.