Singer Finally Did a Safari Porsche 911 and It's as Perfect as You'd Expect

That said, the buyer has also given his personal blessing to any future Singer customers who'd like their car done in the exact same configuration as well so you better start digging in between those couch cushions.
The ACS is powered by a twin-turbo, air-cooled, 3.6-liter flat-six good for about 450 horsepower. Apparently, more power can be extracted via tuning for the varying demands of individual events. That power travels through a five-speed sequential transmission and onwards to a permanent all-wheel-drive system. To make sure it survives the conditions in which it was meant to be rallied, it's got a long-range fuel tank, two full-size spare tires and wheels, and 5-mm thick removable aluminum underbody protective panels that allow for easy middle-of-nowhere repairs.