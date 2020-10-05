You Can Buy a New Crankcase for Your Aircooled 911 Directly From Porsche

As spotted by Road & Track, Porsche Classic is now offering around 100 factory crankcases for 911s made from 1984 to 1998, priced at $7,978.85 and available straight from your dealer. That may be a pricey bit of OEM equipment, yet if you're in the process of rebuilding a Carrera 3.2, a 964 or a 993, this is your best chance of getting a quality crankcase for your flat-six.

The story goes that Porsche kept a stock of old crankcase blanks in storage, yet when the Classic team wanted to machine them into finished products, it turned out that the original plans were illegible. However, Porsche Historic Motorsports recently began making new crankcases for the Group C 962s, only for somebody to realize that the two were almost identical. The Historic Motorsports crew shared its milling program with team Classic, and a local company got to work on the old 911 crankcase blanks as well, resulting in a run of around 100 pieces.