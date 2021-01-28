New 2-In-1 Porsche Lego Kit Can Be a 911 Turbo or a 911 Targa

Lego fans, it's time to choose your own Porsche-venture. The new two-in-one Lego Porsche 911 Turbo and 911 Targa kit offers up the chance to customize your classic 911 build into one of the two iconic aircooled models from the 1970s and 1980s. The 1,458-piece kit recreates the classic of your choosing (sorry, you can only choose one version to build at a time) in delightful detail. It features the 911's 2+2 interior with period-correct dark orange and nougat, complete with tilting front sport seats. There's also a handbrake, shifter and working steering. Of course, both versions of the car have the car's flat-six engine where it belongs: in the back.

Lego

The Targa/Turbo kit includes several unique bricks designed especially for the Lego 911. The finished model sits 4.25 inches tall, 6.3 inches wide and just shy of 14 inches long. Those ordering through Lego's free VIP loyalty program can get a limited-run Lego Porsche owners pack with the car, which includes four Porsche ads from the 911's history rendered as Lego art prints. The pack also includes a certificate of ownership and a card wallet in a collector's portfolio.

Lego