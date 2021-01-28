New 2-In-1 Porsche Lego Kit Can Be a 911 Turbo or a 911 Targa
The customizable aircooled features period-correct orange and nougat sport seats, functional steering and of course, an engine in the back.
Lego fans, it's time to choose your own Porsche-venture. The new two-in-one Lego Porsche 911 Turbo and 911 Targa kit offers up the chance to customize your classic 911 build into one of the two iconic aircooled models from the 1970s and 1980s.
The 1,458-piece kit recreates the classic of your choosing (sorry, you can only choose one version to build at a time) in delightful detail. It features the 911's 2+2 interior with period-correct dark orange and nougat, complete with tilting front sport seats. There's also a handbrake, shifter and working steering. Of course, both versions of the car have the car's flat-six engine where it belongs: in the back.
The Targa/Turbo kit includes several unique bricks designed especially for the Lego 911. The finished model sits 4.25 inches tall, 6.3 inches wide and just shy of 14 inches long.
Those ordering through Lego's free VIP loyalty program can get a limited-run Lego Porsche owners pack with the car, which includes four Porsche ads from the 911's history rendered as Lego art prints. The pack also includes a certificate of ownership and a card wallet in a collector's portfolio.
Lego and Porsche are collaborating on some neat programs centered upon the two-911s-one-kit release. First, there's a February 16 online car meet on Lego.com for members of the Lego VIP program. There, Lego design master Mike Psiaki, Porsche exterior designer Fabian Schmölz and Porsche Heritage and Museum's Jörg Thilow will talk about the story behind the new combo-911 Lego model. The speakers will also go into the Porsche 911's history and the evolution of its iconic design.
Also online will be an eighties-inspired animation of the Lego Porsche 911 Turbo and 911 Targa along the production line at the fantasy Lego Car Factory.
The Porsche 911 Turbo/Targa combo-kit goes on sale through Lego's VIP Access program on February 15 and released to the wider public through Lego stores and Lego.com on March 1. It retails for $149.99.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDThis Site Sells all the Phenomenal Supercar and Truck Kits Lego Refuses to BuildLooking to brick together a Pagani Zonda Cinque? Or a Suzuki Jimny? TheBlockZone has you covered.READ NOW
-
RELATEDYouTuber Builds a 30-MPH Go-Kart Out of Giant, 3D Printed Lego PiecesFew things are as satisfying as seeing a Lego build come together. Why not super size it?READ NOW
-
RELATEDNew Lego Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Is Lego's Most Expensive Car SetLike father like son.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 Was America's Last Chance at a Turbocharged 964Elsewhere, the 993 generation was already on the road, and the Turbo's future looked uncertain in the U.S.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe New LEGO Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Is Ready to Conquer Your Living Room FurnitureHell's Revenge is nothing compared to a worn-out La-Z-Boy.READ NOW