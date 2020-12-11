The 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 Was America's Last Chance at a Blown 964

The 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 is a very rare car indeed, especially in the United States. It's the last of its kind, but there's more to it than that. The 964 Turbo was introduced in 1990 for the 1991 model year, still powered by the 930's proven 3.3-liter flat-six tuned to 320 horsepower. By 1991, partly due to the terrible exchange rates, Porsche ended up selling 23,000 cars—half as many as five years earlier. The company's losses added up to 240 million Deutschmarks by the end of 1992, with its negative sales record hit in the fiscal year 1992/1993. Only 14,362 vehicles went out the factory gates during that period.

Needless to say, the expensive Turbos were even more difficult to find buyers for, and so before moving on to its final air-cooled 911 generation, the 993, Porsche upgraded the 964 Turbo to the Carrera 2/4's 3.6-liter engine, now turbocharged to produce 355 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. That resulted in a zero-to-60 run in four seconds flat, and the quarter-mile in 12.2 seconds at 117 miles per hour. With the extra power came two-piece,b 18-inch alloys wrapped in Yokohama tires, variable-ratio power steering, ABS brakes and airbags for both driver and passenger.