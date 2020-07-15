2021 Porsche 911 Turbo: The Legend Returns With 572 HP and a 198-MPH Top Speed
It officially has more than double the output of the original 930 Turbo.
We know what you're thinking: Haven't we already seen the new 911 Turbo? Yes, Porsche did show off a fast-and-comfy version of its 992-gen 911 back in March but, you see, that was the $200,000-plus, 640-horsepower Turbo S. What we have today is the regular, non-S 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo which is pretty much just like the Turbo S but, y'know, less.
Built seemingly for folks who'd like a Turbo S but, for whatever reason, would rather keep their new sports car purchase under the $200k-mark, the new 911 Turbo's performance sits comfortably above that of a regular Carrera but just below its Turbo S big brother. Its 3.8-liter, twin-turbo flat-six makes 572 hp and 553 pound-feet of torque, representing an increase of 32 hp and 67 pound-feet over its direct predecessor and making it comparable in a straight line with the last-gen Turbo S. Porsche also points out that this is also more than double the output of the original 930 Turbo.
Equipped with an eight-speed PDK, the new 992 Turbo accomplishes the zero to 60 mph run in 2.7 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the old Turbo, 0.1 seconds faster than the old Turbo S and 0.1 seconds slower than the current Turbo S. Opting for a Cabriolet top adds another 0.1 seconds to that time. For the non-Porsche nerds who couldn't care less about drag-strip hair-splitting, this—like its predecessors—is an excessively quick motor vehicle. Top speed is a sufficient 198 mph.
The rest of the car predictably continues to be marginally mightier than the one it replaces. Both the active front chin spoiler and rear spoiler are bigger than before. Porsche has widened the Turbo's track by 1.65 inches up front and 0.39 inches in the back. Its rear wheels now measure 21 inches rather than 20 while its front brake discs have grown by 28 mm in diameter and are 2 mm thicker. Rear rotors are now 30 mm thicker as well.
Newly available on the Turbo is a Sport exhaust, Sport suspension that rides 0.39 inches lower than standard and a Lightweight package that cuts 66 pounds by removing the rear seats, replacing the regular front thrones with less hefty buckets and reducing sound insulation.
Hitting U.S. dealerships early next year, the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe will cost $172,150 while the Cabriolet will set you back $184,950. With the Turbo S starting at $204,850, is the additional performance really worth the extra 32 grand? We're all for giving people more choices but I feel like most folks who can comfortably afford a $172,000 Porsche should also be able to swing one that's $205,000. That is how being wealthy works, right?
