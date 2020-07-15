2021 Porsche 911 Turbo: The Legend Returns With 572 HP and a 198-MPH Top Speed

We know what you're thinking: Haven't we already seen the new 911 Turbo? Yes, Porsche did show off a fast-and-comfy version of its 992-gen 911 back in March but, you see, that was the $200,000-plus, 640-horsepower Turbo S. What we have today is the regular, non-S 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo which is pretty much just like the Turbo S but, y'know, less.

Built seemingly for folks who'd like a Turbo S but, for whatever reason, would rather keep their new sports car purchase under the $200k-mark, the new 911 Turbo's performance sits comfortably above that of a regular Carrera but just below its Turbo S big brother. Its 3.8-liter, twin-turbo flat-six makes 572 hp and 553 pound-feet of torque, representing an increase of 32 hp and 67 pound-feet over its direct predecessor and making it comparable in a straight line with the last-gen Turbo S. Porsche also points out that this is also more than double the output of the original 930 Turbo.