Yet as someone who lived through part of General Motors' bad old days, I have such mixed feelings about this. GM let parts sharing and outright rebadging get out of control. Why would you buy a Cadillac Cimarron when it's just a lame, barely tweaked Chevrolet Cavalier?

I already have to defend my infatuation with the Porsche Cayenne from hosers who call it a "Fancy Touareg," and a new Touareg that shares a Cayenne's drivetrain straight down to the performance numbers really, really doesn't help. Yet since the console buttons of this hybrid Touareg look easier to use than the futuristic slick panels of the current Cayenne, it would probably be my choice of the two. Also, to reiterate: IT'S A CHEAP PORSCHE.

Volkswagen's being more judicious than Radwood-era GM with the incorporation of higher-end Porsche parts into its lineup, thank goodness. Surely the Volkswagen Group learned something from the Porsche 914, which still gets flak from Porsche nuts for being marketed as a "VW-Porsche" in Germany and from sharing an upgraded version of the Type 4 engine that was used in Volkswagen family cars and buses.