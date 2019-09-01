Volkswagen Agrees to Repay Owners After Overstating Fuel Economy Figures on 98,000 Vehicles 

Volkswagen isn’t out of hot water with regulatory bodies just yet as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has agreed to settle with the Wolfsburg auto giant, who will now repay customers and forfeit greenhouse gas emissions credits for allegedly falsifying fuel economy ratings for over 98,000 gas-powered vehicles.

Reuters reports that VW agreed to a $96.5 million court settlement and no fine to reimburse affected customers. The supposed issue involves the function and behavior of the transmission “in a manner that sometimes optimizes fuel economy and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during the test, but not under normal driving conditions,” as described in the EPA’s official statement.

The alleged software is fitted to around 1 million 2013-2017 Audi, Bentley, Porsche, and VW models, including the Audi A8, Bentley Continental GT, Porsche Cayenne, and VW Touareg, according to Reuters. Because of this software, the agency believes that VW overstated the fuel economy rating by around one mpg or 3.5 percent.

Additionally, the EPA also alleges that VW understated the greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 220,000 metric tons.