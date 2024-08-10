There’s a Camper Conversion for the US-Bound ID Buzz. If Only VW Would Sell Us One.

Whenever the Volkswagen ID Buzz arrives at your local dealership, there’ll be a camper van conversion ready for it. At least three versions, actually!

Although VW has never provided exact sales timing or pricing (!) on the stateside ID Buzz, an automotive shop of van fans has already developed camping boxes and a full conversion kit for the ID Buzz. The damn modern retro van just has to show up.

The Autopian reports that Seattle-based Peace Vans was given access to pre-production ID Buzz models and went to straight to work in crafting multiple camping solutions for the new van. The self-proclaimed “small but passionate VW shop” came up with the two add-on units and its full-vehicle camper conversion kit.

Peace Vans

The Buzz.Box is an all-in-one camping kit that features a compact kitchen with plenty of storage drawers and compartments for tidying up everything from cooking essentials to the EV charging cable. The unit also has built-in charging that feeds off the ID Buzz’s 12V system, which then allows it to power a fridge, lights, speaker, and topside wireless device charging pad.

The Buzz.Box.Sleeper builds on the Buzz.Box by adding a queen-sized sleeping platform. Both Buzz.Box units require taking out the third-row seats. Although heavy units, particularly the sleeper kit, both were designed as an easy two-person install (or removal).

If you’re wondering about the from-the-factory ID Buzz California, how much longer can you keep holding your breath? The full camper conversion courtesy of Peace Vans will be available by the end of the year. With the shop’s Buzz.Camper, both the second- and third-row seats will need to be removed, but what fills the void is an interior that can be converted into four different moods: eat, sleep, work, and chill. Installation will be done onsite at Peace Vans, but the Buzz.Camper also offers customization of not just finishes but of the overall configuration as well.

Those preferring to purchase a single vehicle-plus-kit can opt for the Buzz.Plus. This selection will include the ID Buzz vehicle itself, along with the buyer’s choice of conversion of either the box, sleeper, or camper.

But something is still missing…hmm… Dude, where’s my pop top?! Wait for it. It’s coming. Peace Vans won’t offer a product that isn’t compliant with the US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS), but it says the timeframe for the pop-up will be late 2025. Anyone who orders an ID Buzz configuration kit will automatically be added to the first-dibs waiting list.

Pricing for the Buzz.Box starts at $7,995 while the Buzz.Box.Sleeper will set you back $10,995. Shipping, taxes, and installation are extra. The Buzz.Camper price will be announced closer to its release date, which is the third quarter of this year. Hopefully, VW will have quit dragging its adventure van feet by then.