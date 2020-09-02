Skoda's Enyaq iV Electric Crossover Hints at US-Bound Volkswagen ID.4

Škoda's first product built on the Volkswagen Group MEB platform is the Enyaq iV, a crossover sharing many attributes with VW's ID. models and several compact EVs from Audi. The latest electric five-seater is offered with rear- or all-wheel drive, as well as three battery sizes and five power outputs ranging from 146 horsepower to 301 in the hottest RS iV tune. More importantly, the Enyaq iV in many ways previews what we'll see Stateside when the VW ID.4 rolls out—just don't hold your breath for the glamorous illuminated grille.

With the largest battery pack and based on the European WLTP cycle, Škoda is promising a maximum range of 316 miles, as long as one chooses the mid-range, rear-drive Enyaq 80 iV with 201 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque. The range-topping all-wheel-drive RS iV has 339 pound-feet for a top speed limited at 112 miles per hour.

It's always interesting to see what the Volkswagen Group's supposedly budget brand, Czech Škoda, can come up with using the VW tech bin and a recent $38 million investment in its historic Mladá Boleslav plant.