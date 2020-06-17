Leak: This Is Probably the All-Electric Volkswagen ID.4 Crossover

Volkswagen is having a hard time throwing spy photographers off the trail of its upcoming all-electric crossover, the ID.4. Just two days ago, it was spotted in the wild with camouflage that made it look an awful lot like a Kia, and before that, it was seen dressed up as an Opel. Now, we have a completely unobstructed view of the vehicle thanks to a pair of new leaks, this time from CocheSpias on Instagram and CarNewsChina.com on Facebook.

The naked ID.4 bears an undeniable resemblance to the ID Crozz concept we first saw back in 2017, albeit tamed slightly for mass consumption. Whereas these leaked images show a fairly traditional crossover shape, the concept featured a sleek shape with a sloping roof, reminiscent of the newly popular "coupeover" models from VW's German compatriots. Reports have suggested that the crossover will eventually be offered in both body styles, so it’s possible that the coupe-inspired model will released at a later date.