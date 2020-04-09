This Is Volkswagen's New Logo

In case you haven't heard, Volkswagen is rebranding with a new, flatter logo that apparently lends itself better to the company's imminent batch of new electric cars, is simpler to display on a wider variety of screens, and lets the brand visually distance itself from the dark Dieselgate days.

Like the reworked R logo, VW's redesigned corporate mark is thinner and lighter looking. It ditches the old logo's skeuomorphic drop shadows and should be way easier to draw from memory if you're ever challenged to draw it from memory. It's a relatively subtle rework which is probably why we like it.