Volkswagen Unveils Next-Generation R Logo

As part of a company-wide rebranding effort, Volkswagen unveiled a new R logo that'll grace its more performance-oriented products. Sporting a sleeker, lighter, more minimalist design, the new R badge will complement the automaker's similarly revamped VW logo and replaces the old badge that features a less-stylized R along with an Audi RS-like parallelogram.

"The R marks the athletic apex of our model program and the R logo serves as an expression of both aesthetics and sportsmanship," said VW design boss Klaus Bischoff. "At the same time, it is gaining in terms of both clarity and charisma, as is the new Volkswagen brand logo."

Design-wise, the new R logo is definitely less fussy and "boy racer" than the equivalent performance-spec badges from Honda, Renault, and Ford, no doubt a reflection of the Golf R's more mature personality in contrast to those other hot hatches.

Volkswagen's first car to get the new R logo, however, will be the upcoming Atlas Cross Sport R-Line crossover scheduled to debut this Friday.

"The new logo for the R models and the R-Lines also goes hand in hand with the realignment of the Volkswagen R brand," added R division managing director Jost Capito. "Our entire team is intensely working on the brand and product image and we are looking forward to continuing to roll these out in the coming months."

Expect the fresh R logo to appear on the trunks, grilles, and seats of the inevitable Mk8 Golf R. The next-generation Golf is scheduled to drop Oct. 24.