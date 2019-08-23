VW Will Reveal a Redesigned, EV-Friendly Logo at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

Volkswagen wants you to forget its problems of the recent past by launching multiple electric vehicles, kick-starting a new chain of EV chargers, and rebranding itself with a new logo. Allegedly, the new VW roundel will be a throwback to the brand’s post-war classics while keeping the company’s all-electric future in mind.

The Wolfsburg-based company will use the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in its home country as the platform to unveil the new logo, but it has already been spotted on prototype test cars on public roads. The new VW emblem is expected to be flatter than the current image and will drop the blue accents that have graced it for several years now.