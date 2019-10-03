2020 Volkswagen Golf MK8 Set for October 24 Debut in Wolfsburg: Report

Volkswagen has reportedly declared that it will reveal the new, eighth generation of its iconic Golf hatchback at an Oct. 24 event in Wolfsburg, Germany.

The automaker allegedly told Motor1 that its redesigned Golf will "set new standards with its unmistakable design, intelligent digitalization, networked assistance systems, and the entire range of efficient and electrified powertrains." In short, it'll have the latest technology and a mix of traditional combustion and electric powertrains (in the E-Golf), but reportedly no hybrid option. This new Golf will reportedly be closer to an evolution of the outgoing model than a total reformulation, but comprehensive changes are expected to make their way into Volkswagen's staple hatchback.

Volkswagen has already confirmed that the new Golf will be sold in the United States. And because the sporting GTI and R variants made up more than half of U.S. Golf sales in 2018, Volkswagen has also reassured the hot hatch faithful that these variants will be sold here. However, as we reported back in July, the less-popular Golf Alltrack and Sportwagen models are being cut from the manufacturer's American lineup.

The automaker confirmed to The Drive in early August that it has ceased production of the last-generation Golf R to retool the Wolfsburg plant where the Golf is manufactured. Significant numbers of eighth-generation Golf prototypes have been photographed zooming around, leading to speculation that production of the new model has already begun.

The Drive has reached out to Volkswagen for verification of its plans to reveal the Golf, and we will update this article when we receive comment.