Here's Our First Official Look at the 2020 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback

With the reveal of the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf a mere two weeks out, the automaker has released artistic renderings of its revamped hatchback to stir up hype among fans of the iconic model.

Video and images released Thursday by Volkswagen suggest that the Golf VIII (as Volkswagen calls it) will adopt a scowl akin to that seen on the Arteon sedan. Its interior will seemingly tighten up with the concentration of center console functions into an infotainment system canted slightly toward the driver, though it doesn't appear to be tilted far enough to make the screen inaccessible to the passenger.