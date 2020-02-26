2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI: Still Rocking a Six-Speed and Plaid Seats

It's often said that there are only two guarantees in life, but really, there are three: Death, taxes, and the Volkswagen Golf GTI. For four decades now, the GTI has been one of the best budget performers out there, the humble king of hatches whose effortless balance of fun and practicality has been a constant in this topsy-turvy world. It looks like that will continue with the just-unveiled 2021 VW Golf GTI—with a few key twists for the Golf's eighth generation.

This is important, because as of now this new Golf will only be available in GTI and R flavors in America as we continue to thumb our noses at small cars as basic transportation tools. The new GTI shares all its base styling cues the base car, which gets a little meaner this decade with a lowered and flattened fascia and sharper lighting to accompany its classic two-box shape. Taking it further, the GTI is now offset from the base model with a large, honeycomb-laced air intake under the grille that houses optional X-shaped fog lights. Unless you're afflicted with trypophobia, it's a cool look.