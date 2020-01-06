All-New Mk8 Volkswagen Golf Gets Digital Cockpit and Car2X Technology

Despite the Golf being one of Volkswagen's most affordable and ubiquitous models, the all-new Mk8 version is set to be one of the brand's most advanced. In addition to a fully digital gauge cluster, the new Golf comes with cutting-edge Car2X technology that lets it communicate with other cars and objects up to 875 yards away.

From Automotive News, this means drivers can be warned of traffic ahead or incoming emergency vehicles. Volkswagen says it'll be useful in warning surrounding vehicles of emergency braking situations and even improve overall traffic flow. Going against the standard practice of debuting new tech in higher-end cars and letting it trickle downward, the Golf will be VW's very first car to get Car2X.

All trims of the German compact will also be continuously connected to the Volkswagen's own We platform that lets drivers store their custom vehicle settings such as dash display settings, seating position, and ambient lighting configurations in the cloud. They can also purchase over-the-air upgrades like automatic cruise control and make their VW a wireless hotspot.