The Immaculate Cleanup of This Once-Disgusting VW Golf Proves Anything Is Possible

Not only did they save the VW’s interior from being a total loss, but it actually looks great. The upholstery still has some spring to it and the carpets look almost new. All of the mold and gunk that covered the car’s steering wheel, gear shift, and dash is gone, and the whole thing looks incredibly well done. There’s no word on how the interior smells, but we’d wager that it’s worlds better than it was when it rolled into the shop.

We’re interested to hear this shop’s secrets because if they can fix such a nasty situation as this, our detailing woes could be gone in an instant with a little bit of their expertise.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com