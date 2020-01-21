Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Crossover Will Debut at New York Auto Show in April: Report

One of the key players in Volkswagen's future global strategy will reportedly make its debut at the 2020 New York International Auto Show in New York City this coming April, according to Autocar. The Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover is the evolution of the Europe-only ID.3 hatchback that was revealed in September of last year.

Despite Volkswagen only teasing the ID.4 with heavy camouflage before, it's understood that it is the next step in terms of size and capability from the ID.3. Reports liken the exterior design of the ID.4 to the VW Crozz Concept that debuted back in 2017. The automaker has touted the evolution of the ID LINEUP (3, 4, and 5) to range from small hatchbacks to larger crossover types that will be built in factories across Europe, U.S., and even China. With the ID.3 already revealed and the overall shape of the ID.4 already teased, it leaves the ID 5 as the last and only EV we don't know anything about.

Reports claim that two different body styles of the ID.4 will eventually be offered, much like with the brand's current Atlas and Atlas Sport Cross SUVs. When the coupe-fied variant will be unveiled remains a mystery at this time, but it will most likely follow a year or two after the ID.4's debut.

While a VW spokesperson did not confirm or deny Autocar's claim that the ID.4 will, in fact, debut in New York, it's a fact that the automaker has some serious ambitions for its upcoming generation of vehicles. Volkswagen has gone on record claiming that it expects to sell 22 million electric vehicles in the next decade, and that it plans to achieve such figures by launching over 70 new models by 2028—all while using less manpower (employees) than before.

