2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Buyers Will Get Three Years of Free Fast Charging

It's impossible to launch a mainstream-aimed electric vehicle like the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 without attracting comparison to EV segment leader Tesla. Unafraid of being measured alongside the Tesla yardstick, however, VW will mirror Tesla's early-adopter incentive scheme, and offer three years of free fast charging to everyone who buys its electric crossover.

Drivers of the ID.4 will be able to cash in on this perk at Electrify America stations; a growing network of fast-charge kiosks backed by multiple automakers. Nationwide, Electrify America has 470 operational stations with over 2,000 chargers, many of them along a recently completed route between Los Angeles and Washington D.C. Electrify America plans to continue expanding rapidly across America, and pledges to have some 800 stations and 3,500 chargers online by the end of 2021. Some of its chargers are capable of ultra-fast 350-kilowatt fast-charging, though the ID.4 is anticipated to accept a significantly lower wattage of 150 kW.