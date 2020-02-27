The Volkswagen Touareg R Is a 455-HP Hybrid Porsche in Disguise

Volkswagen would be lying if it said sharing a bloodline with Porsche didn't have its perks. Wednesday, the company introduced a new flagship performance SUV that appears to have the same heart as Stuttgart's Cayenne E-Hybrid: the plug-in hybrid, Europe-only Touareg R.

The R-badged Touareg actually represents quite a few firsts for VW. It's the first car to wear the company's new R logo, it's the first hybrid ever to wear a VW R badge (of any style), and it's also the first time a hybrid has sat at the top of Volkswagen's horsepower tree. The turbocharged, 3.0-liter V-6 and electric motor here makes a combined 455 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque, the exact same figures as the $81,000 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and the most grunt you can get from any road-going VW. The Touareg also sits on the same MLBevo platform as the Porsche (as well as the Lamborghini Urus, Audi Q7, Q8, and Bentley Bentayga) and boasts an identical towing capacity of up to 7,700 pounds. One might even argue that this is just a Cayenne E-Hybrid with a less pretentious badge.