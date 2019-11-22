Volkswagen Axes All Non-Electric Racing Programs Worldwide

Volkswagen announced Friday that it will discontinue all of its motorsport activities outside of electric vehicles. The Volkswagen factory will no longer support racing efforts powered by internal combustion engines, which includes halting the development of a new Golf GTI TCR car.

Because works racing programs largely exist to market a company's cars, it makes some sense that Volkswagen would want to shift the focus of its racing efforts to line up with its big electrification push. Per today's announcement, Volkswagen Motorsport will help develop new concepts based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (or MEB for short) platform that underpins Volkswagen's ID. family of electric cars.

Volkswagen has already proven that they're up to the challenge of building a fast EV, with the ID.R electric prototype setting records at Pikes Peak, the Nürburgring, Goodwood and on the Tianmen Mountain. Taking Volkswagen's roadgoing MEB platform racing feels like a logical next step. What good is a Volkswagen if I can't drive it like a hooligan, anyway?

Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets explained in today's announcement: