Volkswagen Is Quitting Motorsports, Dissolving Entire Racing Division

Volkswagen has big plans for the 2020s, and chief among them is the launch of its "ID" lineup of electric vehicles. These will aim to reach the mass market Tesla hasn't yet been able to reach, and possibly eclipse Elon Musk's ego manifest with the mysterious Project Artemis EV. Of course, accomplishing either will require redirecting huge sums of money, some of which VW will scrape together by shuttering its motorsport division.

"The Volkswagen brand is on the way to becoming the leading provider for sustainable e-mobility," declared Dr. Frank Welsch, Volkswagen board representative for development, in a press release issued Tuesday. "To this end, we are pooling our strengths and have decided to terminate the Volkswagen brand's own motorsport activities. The motorsport workforce will be integrated in Volkswagen AG. The deep technical expertise of the motorsport employees and the know-how gained from the ID.R project will remain with the company and will help us put further efficient models from the ID. family on the road."