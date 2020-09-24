Just Go Destroy Every EV Lap Record In Germany, Volkswagen

Like Stefan Bellof's Nürburgring lap record that stood for 35 years, this new ID.R record lap wasn't an outing specifically for setting new records. Volkswagen's Bilster Berg record was actually set during a practice session for Goodwood Speed Week next month.

Bilster Berg is a relatively new Hermann Tilke-designed club track a couple hours away from Volkswagen's main headquarters in Wolfsburg. I've never heard of it before, but it looks fun, and we always love a ridiculously fast onboard around these parts. Thus, I have a great idea: just go set lap records at every race track in Germany, VW.

We get it: Long-haul travel during a pandemic isn't the best. We've had COVID-19 cases pop up recently in Le Mans and Formula 1, so let's not add to that count if at all possible.

There's still plenty of fun to be had closer to home in the meantime, or even after Goodwood. I mean, that's how many of us who sadly don't have an ID.R at our disposal are breaking up the boredom: careful trips close to home, within driving distance. So, why not set a few more records for extra practice and our collective amusement?